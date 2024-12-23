New Delhi, December 23: Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy at an event in Pune reportedly expressed concern over the potential mass migration to Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad due to climate change. Highlighting the growing risks of environmental challenges, Murthy pointed out that failure to address these issues in time could force millions to relocate to these cities in search of better living conditions.

As per reports, Narayana Murthy mentioned that if we do not address climate change quickly, it could result in a large number of people moving to cities like Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad. He cautioned that increasing temperatures, unpredictable rainfall, and serious damage to the environment in rural areas could drive people to seek better living conditions in urban areas. Narayana Murthy Defends 70-Hour Work Week, Urges Young People in India To Work Hard To Boost Country’s Growth.

Murthy urged that there should be quick cooperation among businesses, politicians, and government officials to address climate change and to prevent people from moving away from rural areas into cities. He also highlighted the problems that these cities are already dealing with. Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad are becoming harder to live in because of growing traffic and pollution.

Narayana Murthy reportedly said, “These cities have become extremely challenging to live in, difficult to navigate, and have witnessed rising pollution levels". While he recognised the possibility of many people migrating, he highlighted the need to improve conditions in both rural and urban areas. Narayana Murthy also encouraged the young generation to take more responsibility for the environment and society. Narayana Murthy Doesn’t Believe in Work Life Balance, Disappointed When Companies Moved to 5-Day Work Week.

He urged them to pay attention to the needs of disadvantaged communities and to help them to improve the well-being of the nation. Murthy expressed hope that India would be able to address these challenges in the years ahead. He pointed out and believes that by 2030, there will be considerable progress in achieving goals related to climate change to address the possible migration crisis.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2024 10:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).