Dehradun, Jan 26 (PTI) Uttarakhand recorded 39 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday -- one of the lowest single-day rise in infections that the state has seen in recent months.

The state recorded one coronavirus-related fatality on Tuesday, according to a health department bulletin.

The new cases pushed the state's infection count to 95,741, the state health department bulletin said.

A 52-year-old coronavirus positive man died at the Kailash Hospital here, bringing the toll to 1,636, it said.

Dehradun district reported a maximum of 27 fresh COVID-19 cases, Haridwar six, Nainital three, while Tehri, Udham Singh Nagar and Uttarkashi districts reported one case each, the bulletin said.

Seven districts -- Pauri, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli and Champawat -- did not report any case of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.

According to the bulletin, a total of 91,323 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Uttarakhand, 1,327 have migrated out of the state and 1,455 are under treatment.

