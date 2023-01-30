Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 30 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is attending the BJP's State Working Committee meeting at Raiwala (Dehradun) today.

The two-day meeting which started on Sunday has been called for brainstorming on the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha and the local body polls in Uttarakhand.

BJP's State in-charge Dushyant Gautam, co-in-charge Rekha Verma along with state president Mahendra Bhatt and all the prominent leaders of the party are present in this meeting of the two-day state working committee.

In the meeting, discussions will also be held on the formation of Shashakta Mandal, active booth and Panna Committee.

State President Mahendra Bhatt told ANI on Sunday that the strategy for the Lok Sabha and local body elections to be held this year will be discussed in the working committee meeting.

"In this two-day meeting of the BJP working committee, discussions were held on the formation of Shashakta Mandal, active booth and Panna Committee. Whether it is a municipal corporation, municipality of Lok Sabha elections, it is important that the enthusiasm of the party workers is boosted," he added. (ANI)

