Dehradun, September 11: Uttarakhand Chief Minister on Sunday announced a new rank of 'Additional Sub-Inspector' in the Uttarakhand state police service, said the CM official. "In order to promote the police personnel on time, orders have been issued to sanction 1750 new posts by creating a new rank of Additional SI as per the instructions of CM," official said.

1750 new posts of head constable rank will also be created. Dhami said that he is confident that this will provide more opportunities for promotion to the jawans and also solve the problem of grade pay of police personnel. Police personnel of rank 'additional SI' will get paid in the pay grade of 4200. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Takes Stock of the Damage in Cloudburst-hit Areas.

Uttarakhand Director General of Police, Ashok Kumar expressed happiness over the decision taken by the government and thanked CM. "I believe that this will give more opportunities for promotion to the jawans. Also, the quality of the investigation will improve due to the availability of new interpreters for the investigation. I hope that this decision will help all the constables at least," Ashok Kumar said.

