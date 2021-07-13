Pithoragarh, Jul 13 (PTI) A local court on Tuesday sentenced four persons to life imprisonment for selling a girl here for Rs 20,000 in 2015.

District and Sessions Judge Pithoragarh Gyanendra Sharma sentenced the girl's mother and aunt, and two others, public prosecutor Prem Bhandari said.

The minor was sold to a man in Uttar Pradesh in 2015 for Rs 20,000, he said.

The other two persons -- Jamil Ahmed and Taslim Khan -- were convicted and sentenced for their involvement in making the deal and they were the accomplices of the man who bought her, Bhandari said.

Fine of Rs 25,000 has also been imposed on each of them.

The girl, who hails from Dharchula, had been sold to Akram from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. Akram has passed away, Bhandari said.

They have been convicted under different sections of the Indian Penal Code, including those pertaining to abduction, wrongful confinement and selling of a minor for prostitution.

The prosecution presented 10 witnesses in its favour in the case, Bhandari said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)