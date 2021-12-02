Dehradun, Dec 2 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Uttarakhand Assembly Pritam Singh on Thursday hit out at the state government for not convening even a single day session of the state assembly in Gairsain during summers.

"It is strange that the state government did not convene even a single day session of the state assembly in Gairsain during summers despite giving it the status of summer capital," Singh said at a press conference at the Vidhan Sabha here.

Also Read | Asom Divas 2021: Ratan Tata To Be Given 'Assam Baibhav Award', Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He also criticised the Uttarakhand government for convening the winter session of the state assembly here on December 9-10 instead of Gairsain as announced earlier.

Accusing the state government of passing the Chardham Devasthanam Board Act despite the opposition of the Congress and the priests, Singh said the decision had to be withdrawn as it had been taken in arrogance.

Also Read | KPSC Prelims Result for Woman Police Constable Post 2021 Released, Check List of Shortlisted Candidates Online at keralapsc.gov.in.

He said the opposition will insist on a debate in the House on Devasthanam Board before the related act is withdrawn.

Alleging that the state government's claims about zero-tolerance to corruption was an eyewash, he said the BJP government had promised to pass the Lokayukta bill within 100 days of coming to power in 2017 but there is still no anti-corruption ombudsman in the state when it is going to polls.

He said the Covid testing scam during Haridwar Kumbh had taken place in the knowledge of the state government, Singh alleged.

The Congress leader also accused the state government of having double standards, saying on the one hand, it has limited the number of people attending wedding ceremonies to 200 but has set a target of having a turnout of one lakh people for the prime minister's rally at the Parade Ground here on December 4.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)