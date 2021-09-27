Uttarkashi, Sep 27 (PTI) The remains of a soldier's body found near the 7,075-metre high Satopanth peak here, with evidence suggesting it was of Anish Tyagi who went missing in 2005, were sent to his family in Ghaziabad with full military honours on Monday.

Tyagi went missing during an expedition to the peak in Uttarakhand, officials said.

The circumstances in which the soldier went missing in 2005 and his clothes suggest that the remains are of Tyagi, but the DNA test report is yet to arrive, army officials said.

The remains were kept in a trunk, which was wrapped in the national flag, and sent to his family in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district. It was given a guard of honour by the army.

Acting District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar and army officers laid wreaths on it.

The body was found around the same place where Tyagi had gone missing after an avalanche in 2005. Other members of the mountaineering team and the soldier's family were contacted before dispatching the body, Lt Colonel Harshdeep Gehlot said.

A mountaineering team of the Indian Army, which was on an expedition recently to the peak, found the frozen remains of the body, raising suspicion that it could be that of a soldier who went missing in 2005.

The remains of the body found on Thursday were brought by the mountaineering team to Gangotri and handed over to the police. Some mountaineering equipment was also recovered from near the body.

