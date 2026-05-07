India News | UKNA Militant Arrested in Manipur

Churachandpur (Manipur) [india], May 7 (ANI): Troops of the 5 Assam Rifles apprehended a United Kuki National Army (UKNA) cadre in the general area of Churachandpur on Tuesday around 8 pm and handed him over to the district police on Wednesday, officials said.

The apprehended individual is suspected to be a mastermind involved in the killing of T Khonomphai village chief in August 2025.

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Mangthang Haokip, 50, chief of Khonomphai village, was severely beaten by suspected United Kuki National Army ( UKNA) militants on October 27 last year.

He was assaulted with sticks and blunt objects, causing him to sustain severe injuries, and he succumbed while being transported for medical treatment.

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The Henglep Headquarter Area Chief Association had condemned the incident and called for action against the perpetrators. (ANI)

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