Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 7, 2026: Kotak Mahindra Bank, DMart, Vodafone Idea Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday

Indian stock markets are set for a dynamic end to the week on Thursday, May 7, 2026, as investors react to strong Q4 earnings, regulatory relief measures, and key corporate developments across banking, retail, telecom, and defence sectors. Benchmark indices are expected to open on a volatile note, with stock-specific action likely to dominate early trade.

Robust earnings from frontline companies and sectoral tailwinds have positioned several stocks in focus. Market participants will closely track how these developments influence sentiment on the NSE, especially amid global cues and liquidity trends. Stock Market Today: Sensex Surges 940 Points, Nifty Tops 24,300 Amid US-Iran Deal Hopes.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Thursday, May 7:

Kotak Mahindra Bank (NSE: KOTAKBANK)

Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a strong Q4FY26 performance with standalone net profit rising 13.4% year-on-year to INR 4,027 crore. Growth in net advances and a sharp drop in provisions boosted profitability, while asset quality improved with GNPA declining to 1.20%. The bank also announced a dividend of INR 0.65 per share, making it a key stock to watch in the private banking space.

Avenue Supermarts - DMart (NSE: DMART)

Avenue Supermarts posted a 19% jump in Q4 revenue to INR 17,205 crore, while net profit rose nearly 17% to INR 725 crore. The company’s aggressive expansion, adding 58 stores in a single quarter and reaching 500 stores nationwide, highlights strong growth momentum. However, slight margin pressure may keep investors cautious in the near term. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 6, 2026: Larsen & Toubro, UCO Bank, and United Breweries Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Vodafone Idea (NSE: IDEA)

Vodafone Idea is likely to remain in focus after the government reduced its AGR dues by 27%, bringing total liabilities down to INR 64,046 crore. The extension of the repayment moratorium until FY32 provides significant financial relief, potentially improving the company’s long-term viability and investor sentiment.

Indus Towers (NSE: INDUSTOWER)

Indus Towers could see positive traction as improved financial stability at Vodafone Idea strengthens its receivables outlook. Brokerages remain optimistic, with expectations of up to 22% upside driven by telecom sector recovery and better tenancy visibility.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (NSE: MAZDOCK)

Mazagon Dock continues to attract attention after a sharp rally in April. The company’s strategic move to integrate its 51% stake in Colombo Dockyard PLC is expected to diversify revenue streams into MRO services, reducing dependence on traditional shipbuilding and enhancing long-term growth prospects.

With strong earnings momentum, regulatory support in telecom, and strategic expansion across sectors, these stocks are likely to remain in the spotlight on Thursday's session. Investors should stay cautious of near-term volatility while focusing on fundamentally strong counters, as market direction may hinge on both domestic triggers and global developments.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).