New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): United Kingdom-based Virgin Atlantic on Wednesday announced a code-share agreement with India's low-cost airline IndiGo.

Vinay Malhotra, the Head of Global Sales IndiGo said IndiGo has signed the seventh code share with global airlines.

"This codeshare will allow us to further widen IndiGo's ever-expanding network. IndiGo and Virgin Atlantic will be able to facilitate a passengers' journey to India, the US as well as the United Kingdom," Malhotra told ANI.

Codesharing allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carrier and provide hassle-free travel to destinations where it has no presence, especially in the domestic market.

Chief Operating Officer of Virgin Atlantic Juha Jarvinen made this announcement at the signing ceremony.

"We are thrilled to launch a new codeshare partnership with IndiGo. This summer marks our largest ever flying program from India with three daily direct services to London and our new partnership takes our commitment to even greater heights," Juha Jarvinen said.

When asked why they had this agreement with IndiGo, he said, "IndiGo is India's largest airline and its extensive network will offer Virgin Atlantic customers even more choice when traveling between the UK and India, as well as offering seamless connections for the onward travel across our extensive US route network."

IndiGo has codeshare partnerships with several global airlines: Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways, American Airlines, Qantas, Air France, KLM and now with Virgin.

Virgin Atlantic said the first flight under the codeshare will begin on September 27. Currently Virgin Atlantic operates in two Indian metro cities, Delhi and Mumbai. (ANI)

