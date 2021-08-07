Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 7 (ANI): Unable to bear a debt of Rs 20 lakhs, a farmer in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district died by suicide on Saturday.

According to Veerulapadu police station sub-inspector Someswara Rao, the farmer has been identified as Shaik Madar Saheb, aged 52.

Also Read | Assam-Mizoram Border Row: Efforts On To Lift 'Economic Blockade' and Resume Movement of Vehicles Between the Two States.

Rao stated that although Saheb had two acres of land, he was under tremendous pressure due to the debt.

Unable to pay off his debts, Saheb consumed pesticide in his agricultural field at 6 am today, said the sub-inspector.

Also Read | Why Do You Need a Social Media Team? - Media Tribe Founders Sunil Gupta & Rima Mishra.

Rao further said that as soon as locals found his body, they informed the police, following which the cops reached the spot and took him to the Madhira government hospital at around 9 am, where he was declared brought dead.

Disclosing the details, the Veerulapadu police station sub-inspector while talking to ANI over the phone said, "Shaik Madar Saheb aged 52 is a resident of Dodda Devarapadu village. He has two acres of farmland. However, he has a debt of almost Rs 20 lakhs. Unable to pay off the debts, Madar Saheb has consumed pesticide on his agricultural land at 6 am. Locals who found him in such a condition informed the police. At around 9 am the cops took him to Madhira government hospital. However, the hospital authorities declared him brought dead."

A case under section 174 of CrPC is filed. Further investigation is going on, he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)