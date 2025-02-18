Kohima, Feb 18 (PTI) Maintaining that India is a land of unparalleled beauty, rich traditions, and diverse cultures, Nagaland Governor La Ganesan on Tuesday called upon all to understand and appreciate each other's differences for national integration.

Ganesan was addressing a programme after the conclusion of the National Integration Tour (NIT) for 20 participants at the Kohima Garrison of Assam Rifles.

"India is a land of unparalleled beauty, rich traditions, and diverse cultures. As citizens of this great nation, it is important that we understand and appreciate each other's differences while celebrating our shared values," Ganesan said.

Addressing 16 students and four teachers from different schools, who participated in the NIT organised by the Assam Rifles from February 4 to 18, the governor hoped the tour had shown them how such interactions and experiences can foster mutual respect, understanding, and unity among people.

During the tour the participants visited Mumbai, Pune and Goa.

"These experiences have not only broadened your horizons but also instilled in you a deep sense of pride and appreciation for our nation's rich heritage and vibrant present," the governor said.

He encouraged more students and teachers to join such initiatives in the future, saying that such tours are not just about travelling but about building bridges, forging friendships, and nurturing a sense of national pride and unity.

"It is through such initiatives that we can truly understand and appreciate the diversity that defines our nation and work towards a future where harmony and understanding prevail," Ganesan added.

The governor further appealed to all to strive to be ambassadors of peace, unity, and integration and to work towards building a nation united in its diversity.

Acknowledging the Assam Rifles for their commitment to promoting national integration through such tours, Ganesan congratulated the Assam Rifles, the teachers, and the students for the success of this NIT.

He expressed confidence that the lessons learned and the memories created during the tour would inspire all to work towards a more united and integrated India.

