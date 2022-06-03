Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses at the UP Investors Summit in Lucknow on Friday. (Photo/ANI)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [Indai], June 3 (ANI): Highlighting the achievements of the Uttar Pradesh government in reducing the unemployment rate in the state under the 'One District One Product' scheme, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday noted that the rate of unemployment has significantly reduced from 18 per cent to 2.9 per cent in the state.

"We have made Investment-friendly measures under the PM supervision, with which we have helped more than Rs 1crore 61 lakh youth with jobs in the private sector, and also connected 60 lakh traditional industries which empower the financial independence to provide government jobs to 5 lakh youth in 5 years in the UP, as a result of which unemployment has reduced significantly from 18 per cent to 2.9 per cent," said Adityanath in his address at the Ground Breaking Ceremony of the UP Investors Summit at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow.

The Chief Minister stated that Uttar Pradesh has successfully increased its export from Rs 88,000 crore to Rs 1,56,000 per annum, as a result of the said scheme.

Speaking about the state government's efforts in elevating its economy, Adityanath said, "UP has been able to rank up to number two from six by implementing the PM's mantra of Reform, Perform and Transform in the state."

"Uttar Pradesh ranks number 2 in the ease of doing business," he added.

He also disclosed various schemes and developments done in the sector for the welfare of citizens in the UP, including the development of the Bundelkhand expressway and providing water supply to every household in Bundelkhand, under the Har Ghar Jal Yojana.

He also mentioned that the foundation for as many as 1,406 different investment plans worth Rs 80,000 crore have been laid under the supervision of PM Modi.

He further assured the investors of safety and security while making investments in the state.

Adityanath, in his address, also lauded PM Modi for his vision and said "After being inspired by the PM Modi state could successfully launch the investment proposals worth Rs 66,000 crore for saving lives during the Coronavirus pandemic.

During the first Ground Breaking Ceremony, the foundation of 81 projects worth more than Rs 61,500 crore was laid, while in the second Ground Breaking Ceremony on 28 July 2019, the foundation of 290 projects with investments of more than Rs 67,000 crore was laid.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and other investors were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

