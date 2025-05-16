New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) UNICEF India on Friday launched 'Meri Thali Sehatwali' (my plate is a healthy plate), a digital campaign to promote healthy eating and healthy food choices for the whole family.

This initiative is part of a nationwide effort to improve food environments and diets toward realising the vision of a well-nourished India.

The digital campaign aims to reach a wide range of audiences with targeted messages through engaging content i.e. static posts, videos and jingles.

"Our food choices, what we eat, are significant drivers of our growth and well-being across lifecycle. A healthy and balanced diet is important for children and youth to thrive and grow. Different stages of life have different dietary needs such as during childhood, adolescence and pregnancy," said Cynthia McCaffrey, UNICEF India Representative.

"Yet not everyone is well informed about what healthy diets constitute for different age group members in the family. Through this digital campaign, UNICEF aims to complement government and partner efforts that bridge the awareness gap and promote healthy eating for the whole family," she said.

