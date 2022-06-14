Thane, Jun 14 (PTI) The body of an unidentified man was found at a railway ground in Dombivli area here in Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday.

Also Read | The #Australia Men’s Football Team, with a World Ranking of 42, Secured Qualification for … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Some passersby spotted the body on Monday in Bhavan Chawl locality and alerted police.

Also Read | Microsoft Now Uses New AI To Improve Echo, Interruptions & Acoustics on Teams.

The face of the deceased, believed to be in his early 50s, was smashed beyond recongition, the official from Vishnu Nagar police station said, adding that they suspect the man was murdered on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday.

The police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) against unidentified persons and sent the body for postmortem, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)