New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) A total of Rs 3,350 crore has been allocated for the Ministry of Minority Affairs in the Union Budget this year, which is about Rs 166 crore more than the budgetary estimate of the previous financial year and Rs 1,481 crore more than the revised estimate of 2024-25.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget for the financial year 2025-26 on Saturday.

Also Read | NATA Exam 2025: Registration for National Aptitude Test in Architecture Examination To Begin on February 3 at nata.in, Check Exam Dates and Know Steps To Apply.

In the last budget, Rs 3,183.24 crore was the budget estimate for the ministry, although the revised estimate was Rs 1,868.18 crore.

This time, in the allocation made by Sitharaman, a provision of Rs 678.03 crore has been made for the educational empowerment of students of minority communities.

Also Read | Union Budget 2025: 1 Crore Middle-Income Taxpayers To Be out of Tax Net With Raised Exemption Limit, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Watch Video).

A total of Rs 1,237.32 crore has been allocated for major schemes and projects under the ministry.

A budgetary allocation of Rs 1,913.98 crore has been made for the total 'Umbrella Programme for Development of Minorities'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)