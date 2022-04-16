Agartala, Apr 16 (PTI) Union Culture Minister G Kiran Kumar Reddy has assured of funding to establish a cultural hub in Tripura, state Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said on Saturday.

The state government had already sent a proposal of Rs 100 crore to the DoNER to set up a cultural hub in Tripura.

"Recent I had a meeting with Union Culture Minister G Kiran Reddy in New Delhi and took up the cultural hub issue. The Union Minister himself felt that Tripura needs a cultural hub and assured to help the state in the venture", he said while replying to a query.

Chowdhury said the Union Minister assured him that he would discuss the issue with DoNER on how much it can fund the project.

The ICA Minister, who also met Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur in New Delhi recently, said he had a detailed discussion on the development of sports infrastructure in the state.

"Anuraj ji said he will send a senior official to the state to assess what could be done to improve sports infrastructure in Tripura. He is keen to support the state government", he said.

Chowdhury said Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb believes sports could be a vital tool to take back the youth from drug abuse. "We are working to fulfil the chief minister's call for an addiction free state by involving the young generation in sports activities", he added.

