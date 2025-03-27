New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has released the National Guidelines on Medical Oxygen Management at a workshop held at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

The workshop also marked the launch of the National Capacity Building Programme on Oxygen Management, which will be led by the Department of Hospital Administration at AIIMS, Delhi. The workshop was held on Tuesday.

Speaking at the event, Punya Salila Srivastava, Union Health Secretary, emphasized the critical role of properly maintaining and utilizing medical oxygen infrastructure so that demands for any surge capacities may be met promptly at time of any exigencies. She also stressed on the need for inculcating learnings from India's management of COVID-19 pandemic.

Prof. M Srinivas, Director, AIIMS highlighted the institute's role in spearheading the capacity-building program and stressed the importance of training and awareness at all levels of healthcare.

The release of National Guidelines on Medical Oxygen Management marks a significant step toward strengthening the country's medical oxygen infrastructure and ensuring uniform best practices in oxygen management across healthcare facilities. The comprehensive guidelines provide a framework for the efficient procurement, storage, and administration of medical oxygen, with a focus on patient safety, capacity building, and emergency preparedness.

The National Capacity Building Programme on Oxygen Management is an initiative led by the Disaster Management Cell of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in collaboration with AIIMS, New Delhi. It aims to train around 200 master trainers across the country which in turn shall undertake capacity building of hospital administrators and medical officers across the country in proper handling and utilization of medical oxygen, reducing wastage and improving clinical outcomes.

The workshop was also attended by other senior officials of Ministry of Health, AIIMS and medical professionals and experts from across the country. (ANI)

