New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday paid homage to Guru Tegh Bahadur on the occasion of his 350th martyrdom day, bowing his head in reverence to the ninth Sikh Guru.

Shah recalled Tegh Bahadur's unmatched courage, sacrifice and steadfast commitment to righteousness, noting that his supreme martyrdom continues to inspire the nation's collective conscience.

Sharing a post on his X handle, the Union Home Minister wrote, "The courage and valour with which Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji confronted injustice and unrighteousness is an inspiration for every Indian. To protect the faith, he did not hesitate even to offer his life. His life is an immortal saga of India's spiritual consciousness, courage, and sacrifice."

Shah further highlighted that the nation will commemorate the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur in honour of the unforgettable legend.

"Modi Ji has decided that the entire country will celebrate Guru Sahib's 350th martyrdom day with gratitude and remember his dedication to one's own dharma and culture..." he said.

"Today in Delhi, I paid obeisance by bowing my head in reverence to Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's sacrifice. The stories of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's sacrifice, courage, and martyrdom will continue to inspire us for eternity," he added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has declared November 25 a public holiday to allow citizens to participate in the commemorative programmes.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said it was the capital's "good fortune" to host the 350th martyrdom day events of Guru Tegh Bahadur at the Red Fort and urged families to join the three-day congregation.

The Chief Minister, along with cabinet ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra and representatives of various Sikh Gurdwara Committees, attended the inaugural day of the grand celebrations at the Red Fort.

The three-day 'Gurmat Samagam', which began on November 23, will conclude on November 25. CM Rekha Gupta stated that the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur is being commemorated across the country with deep devotion, reverence and enthusiasm.

A special light and laser show has also been organised by the Delhi government at the Red Fort as part of the celebrations, adding a vibrant visual tribute to the historic occasion.

Commemorating Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom day serves to honour and preserve the legacy of the ninth Sikh Guru while upholding the religious sentiments of the people. Sikhs mark the day with special prayers in Gurdwaras across the country. (ANI)

