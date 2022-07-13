New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla launched the "Mission Karmayogi Capacity Building Programme" for the Delhi Police personnel at the force headquarters here on Wednesday, an official statement said.

According to the statement, the programme aims to create a pool of master trainers in soft skills to train all the police personnel.

The Capacity Building Commission (CBC) patronises the scheme with an aim to provide technical and professional support to government officials for renewed motivation to serve the citizenry, the statement said.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana underlined the importance of soft skills and humane behaviour. "Pleasant behaviour of the work force is key to a good and healthy image for any organisation," he said.

The training module will definitely improve the performance of the force as well as the public perception towards it. It has been designed to enhance efficiency, without affecting the performance or technicalities of police working, the commissioner said.

To improve its police-public interface, the Delhi Police intends to train its personnel in soft skills, communications skills, sensitivity and prompt responsiveness to citizens under the "Mission Karmayogi", the statement said.

Through the CBC, 360 master trainers from the rank and file of the Delhi Police have been selected. The handpicked personnel will be suitably trained to further disseminate this knowledge down the line to almost 35,000 frontline staff working in field formations at police stations, traffic and other levels of the law-and-order machinery, according to the statement.

CBC Chairman Adil Zainulbhai, who is a renowned entrepreneur, said it is the most ambitious project of the prime minister to boost the capacity and capabilities of civil servants. He said learning is a necessity for all ranks from top to bottom and it should continue as a lifelong process, the statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union home secretary emphasised that the motivation to do good work, not for the sake of anyone's notice but for self-satisfaction, defines the character of a true human being. Good work never goes unnoticed, in fact it goes on to build the image of an organisation, Bhalla said.

Calling the Karmayogi scheme a game-changer, the home secretary said the Delhi Police should become a model police force in the next 10 years and this is one significant effort in that direction.

