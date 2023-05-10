Srinagar, May 10 (PTI) Ahead of the G20 working group meeting in Kashmir, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Wednesday visited the police headquarters here and chaired a meeting of senior officers.

Bhalla was accompanied by Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Kumar Deka, officials said here.

Also Read | Karnataka Exit Poll Results 2023 by ABP News-C Voter: Congress Likely To Attain Majority in Southern State, BJP Trailing With JDS on Third Place; Check Seat-Wise Details.

The meeting was attended by Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, Additional Chief Secretary R K Goyal, Special DG CID R R Swain, ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, ADGP Headquarters PHQ M K Sinha, IGP Traffic Jammu and Kashmir Vikramjeet Singh and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bhiduri among others.

The DGP and other officers briefed the Union home secretary regarding the working of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and measures taken for maintaining peace in the Union Territory, officials said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Woman Raped by Male Friend at Hotel in Marine Drive on Pretext of Film Shoot; Accused Arrested.

Bhalla's visit to the police headquarters comes a day after he chaired a security review meeting at SKICC.

Besides reviewing the preparedness for the upcoming G20 working group meeting scheduled from May 22 to 24, he also reviewed the overall security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of Rajouri and Poonch attacks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)