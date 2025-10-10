New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan on Friday wrote to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, seeking a high-level probe into the alleged suicide of senior IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar.

In a post on X, the official handle of the Lok Janshakti Party stated, "National President and Union Minister, Hon'ble Mr. @iChiragPaswan has written a letter to the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Haryana, Mr.@NayabSainiBJP, requesting a high-level inquiry into the forced suicide of Haryana's senior Dalit IPS officer, ADGP Shri Yai. Puran Kumar."

The death of IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar has triggered widespread outrage and calls for an impartial investigation across political lines. Haryana Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Kumar Bedi expressed grief over the incident and termed it a tragic loss.

"It is saddening. He dies by suicide...The entire case is very complicated...The Chandigarh Police is taking action against those who are required. Haryana does not play a significant role in this....He was from my community...The passing of a successful officer like this is unfortunate," said Bedi.

Meanwhile, Punjab Finance Minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Harpal Singh Cheema demanded an independent judicial probe into the alleged suicide, claiming that atrocities against Dalits under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government have reached alarming levels.

"Atrocities against Dalits under BJP rule have crossed every limit- from the Chief Justice of India being attacked to now a senior IPS officer driven to suicide. This is oppression. We demand an independent judicial inquiry. BJP will pay for this injustice. #DalitLivesMatter," Cheema wrote on X.

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal expressed deep anguish over the alleged suicide of late officer Y Puran Kumar from Haryana and said that caste-based harassment drove the officer to take his own life. He also demanded strict punishment for the guilty.

In a post shared on X, Kerjiwal said, "Dalit IPS officer from Haryana, Puran Kumar ji, faced so much harassment due to his caste that he took his own life."

On October 7, IPS officer Y Puran Kumar Singh from Haryana succumbed to a gunshot wound in Chandigarh. Afterwards, his wife, Senior IAS officer Amneet P. Kumar, has made some serious accusations against Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor and Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohtak Narendra Bijarnia, demanding a registration of an FIR against the two of them.

Kumar's wife has filed a written complaint to the police, alleging that her husband had been facing caste-based discrimination, mental harassment, and humiliation for a long time. She also claimed that before his death, her husband had left behind a suicide note mentioning the harassment he suffered at the hands of senior officers. (ANI)

