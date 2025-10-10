Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been appointed ‘Mental Health Ambassador’ by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW). The announcement was made on the occasion of World Mental Health Day 2025 on October 10, 2025. Deepika Padukone's The Live Love Laugh Foundation (LLL) charitable trust will join hands with the Ministry to build a stronger, more supportive mental health ecosystem in India. On the occasion, JP Nadda, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, said in a statement through the Press Information Bureau (PIB) India, “The partnership with Ms Deepika Padukone will help widely disseminate awareness about mental health issues in India, normalise discussions to reduce stigma, and highlight mental health as an integral aspect of public health.” The appointment comes as The Live Love Laugh Foundation completes 10 years of service and impact. World Mental Health Day 2025: Deepika Padukone Opens Up on Gender Bias, Disorganisation and 8-Hour Shift Controversy in Bollywood (Watch Video).

Deepika Padukone Honoured to Work With MoHFW

Deepika Padukone said in a statement through PIB that she was “deeply honoured" to take on the role with the MoHFW. "I am deeply honoured to serve as the first-ever Mental Health Ambassador for the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has made significant strides in prioritizing mental health care. I look forward to working closely with the Ministry to build on this momentum and further strengthen our nation’s mental health framework,” said Deepika Padukone.

PIB India Tweets About MoHFW Tele MANAS and Deepika Padukone - See Post:

On the occasion of #WorldMentalHealthDay 2025, Union Health Minister @JPNadda launches new initiatives for the #TeleMANAS App Launches enhanced Tele MANAS App featuring Multi-lingual UI for enhanced accessibility, Chatbot feature for users to engage with the app and an Emergency…

What Will Deepika Padukone Do As Mental Health Ambassador With MoHFW?

In her new role as Mental Health Ambassador with Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Deepika Padukone will work closely with the Ministry to work towards the following four points:

1. Raise mental health awareness and promote de-stigmatisation efforts

2. Encourage help-seeking behaviour and preventive efforts

3. Promote Tele MANAS (Tele-Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States), and other government-approved mental health resources;

4. Collaborate with MoHFW in building other strategic interventions for equitable mental health care access.

The Live Love Laugh Foundation

Deepika Padukone’s The Live Love Laugh Foundation has built and run the flagship Rural Community Mental Health Program for more than 21,931 persons with Mental Illness (PWMIs) and their caregivers, in 15 districts in eight states of India. The Foundation has also led pioneering nationwide public awareness campaigns, such as "Dobara Poocho" and "#NotAshamed," as well as programmes like "You Are Not Alone" for adolescent students and a "Doctors Program" for general practitioners. LLL has also launched a corporate mental health and well-being programme. Deepika Padukone’s LLL Foundation Completes 10 Years, Promises More Impact in Mental Health Awareness; Actress Says, ‘I Look Forward to the Next Chapter in My Mission’ (Watch Video).

Founded in 2015, The Live Love Laugh Foundation is being managed by Deepika Padukone’s sister and golfer Anisha Padukone as the Chief Executive Officer.

