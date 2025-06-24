New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil chaired the 15th Empowered Task Force (ETF) meeting on Ganga conservation, reaffirming the government's commitment to making the river cleaner and more sustainable through an integrated, time-bound, and technology-driven approach, said Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Union Minister reviewed key activities and progress made by NMCG. Patil appreciated the accelerated pace of implementation of infrastructure projects and the outcomes achieved through enhanced coordination among stakeholders. Notably, 10 projects were inaugurated, and foundation stones were laid in Bihar during this period.

Union Minister of Jal Shakti was apprised of significant improvements made in the area of NMCG's financial management.

Significant reduction in pendency of Utilization Certificates, resolution of long pending taxation issues and effective implementation of Treasury Single Accounts system has led to marked improvement in financial administration of NMCG.

Further, adoption of insurance surety bonds as a valid alternative to traditional bank guarantees for Bid Security, Performance Security, and Mobilization Advance would help in ease financial pressure on contractors, promote broader industry participation, and fast-track project execution.

He underlined the government's commitment to reducing procedural bottlenecks and fostering an enabling environment for infrastructure delivery.

To address the challenges posed by urban expansion and the emergence of new drains, NMCG has drafted two protocols--one to sustain zero untreated sewage discharge and another for maintaining I&D structures.

The Union Minister welcomed this forward-looking initiative and directed that District Ganga Committees be actively involved in implementing and monitoring these protocols. He stressed the importance of continuous vigilance to preserve the gains made under the Namami Gange Programme.

Union Minister emphasised the need for occupational and safety audit of STPs and evaluation by third-party agencies for ensuring effectiveness in STP operation. It was decided that NMCG would continue to ensure that regular safety drills are carried out at all sites and that immediate corrective measures be implemented.

He emphasized that workplace safety is non-negotiable and must be prioritised at all levels. It was decided to entrust third party evaluation of STPs to premier institutes like SLCR (IIT BHU) and Centre of Excellence (IIT, Delhi) to ensure that STPs are functioning effectively. Patil reviewed the online monitoring framework of STPs and expressed his satisfaction over technology based monitoring.

A national-level hackathon organised in collaboration with Amity University, focusing on innovative, data-driven solutions for river rejuvenation. The hackathon covers themes such as floodplain mapping, biodiversity, disaster management, and environmental monitoring using LiDAR data.

The meeting brought together key stakeholders from various ministries and state governments, including Secretary, DoWR, RD & GR Debashree Mukherjee, Director General of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) Rajeev Kumar Mital, Executive Directors of Namami Gange Mission, and representatives from the Ministries of Power, Tourism, Housing and Urban Affairs, and Environment, Forest, and Climate Change.

State-level dignitaries from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Bihar also participated, ensuring a collaborative approach toward advancing river rejuvenation efforts. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)