Mandla (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 22 (ANI): Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste filed his nomination from the Mandla Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

The union minister filed his nomination in the presence of Chief Minister of MP, Mohan Yadav and BJP State President Vishnudutt Sharma.

Earlier, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that his resolution is towards the people of Guna, Shivpuri and Ashoknagar and he has tried to serve people for the last 20 years.

The Union Minister remarked while speaking to reporters in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Thursday.

Scinida is contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Guna parliamentary seat. The election will be held here in the third phase on May 7 along with seven other parliamentary seats in the state.

Meanwhile, on March 21 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed his confidence in a massive victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha election in the state stating that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to clean sweep the state by winning all 29 parliamentary seats in the state.

CM Yadav remarked while addressing media persons in Jabalpur district on Thursday morning and also said that the state government was making a development roadmap for the state for the coming years.

"On Wednesday, the first Lok Sabha nomination was filed from Sidhi in the state. We are making a development roadmap for the state for the coming years. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the BJP will get a huge majority," CM Yadav said.

The CM further added that they have moved towards the elections under the guidance given by PM Modi and were getting response from the public.

"The public's response is with BJP and with PM Modi. Under the leadership of PM Modi, BJP is once again moving towards victory with a huge majority. In the 2014 general elections, we won 27 seats out of 29, similarly in 2019 we won 28 and now we are going to clean sweep this time in the state," the chief minister further said.

CM Yadav also said that he wanted to assure the public of the state that the double engine government under the leadership of PM Modi would move forward at a fast pace and would leave no stone unturned in any matter of development.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections the BJP won 28 of the 29 seats with Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath emerging as the lone winner from the Congress. (ANI)

