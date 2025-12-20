New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh on Saturday attended the first Coordination Committee meeting of Textile Research Associations at Vigyan Bhawan here.

The meeting focused on strengthening coordination among various textile research bodies and enhancing research-driven innovation in the textile sector.

The Minister highlighted the importance of research and technology in enhancing the competitiveness, sustainability, and global reach of India's textile industry. Senior officials from the Ministry of Textiles and representatives of various Textile Research Associations were present at the meeting.

Earlier, Giriraj Singh criticised the TMC MPs for their 12-hour sit-in protest in parliament premises over the passing of Viksit Bharat G-RAM-G Bill. He called the protests a political play, not intended to benefit labourers.

"Only those who have nothing to do with labourers will protest against the VB-G RAM G Bill 2025. Only those who have to do politics will protest against it," he said.

"Is it wrong to offer a 125-day guarantee instead of a 100-day guarantee? This is in the interest of labourers. Those who are opposing it are enemies of labourers. They can sit for 12 days or 12 hours, but this fact is that this is for the betterment of the labourers," he added.

This comes after members of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) began a 12-hour sit-in dharna (protest) against the passage of the Viksit Bharat Guarantee For Rozgar & Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill.

The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 18 and the Rajya Sabha on December 19 amidst uproar from the opposition party.

The Government maintains that the bill is introduced with improved conditions compared to the MGNREGA Bill. One highlight is the increase to 125 guaranteed workdays, up from 100. (ANI)

