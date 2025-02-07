Chandigarh, Feb 7 (PTI) Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat inaugurated the 38th Surajkund International Crafts Fair in Faridabad on Friday.

Showcasing extraordinary art, craftsmanship, and talent from artisans and artists across India and the world, the mela will be held from February 7 to 23.

Also Read | India's First Hydrogen Train Will Be Among World's Longest and Maximum Powered, Says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, State Tourism Minister Arvind Sharma and Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Vipul Goel were among those who attended the opening ceremony, according to an official statement.

Speaking on this occasion, Shekhawat said that India is currently hosting two major events that are drawing global attention: the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj and the Surajkund International Crafts Mela, both of which showcase India's unity, culture and artistic heritage.

Also Read | AAP Candidates' Poaching: ACB Serves Notice to Arvind Kejriwal Over Claims of BJP Poaching Party Candidates Ahead of Delhi Poll Results (Watch Video).

He emphasised that the Surajkund Mela is not just a marketplace for crafts but a significant platform for craftsmen and artisans to showcase their skills.

Shekhawat further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" is being realised through this fair.

The Surajkund Mela will help Indian craftsmen find new opportunities in both domestic and international markets, he added.

Shekhawat said that Haryana has an advantage due to its proximity to Delhi and has the potential to become a hub for MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourism. He encouraged the state to explore this opportunity to the fullest.

He also suggested expanding the Surajkund Mela's reach through digital marketing and invited YouTubers, photographers and social media influencers to cover the Mela to help enhance its global appeal and provide artisans with new business opportunities.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said that Surajkund and the mela has become a unique symbol, not just of Haryana but of the entire nation.

The mela exemplifies the ethos of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" and provides a platform to showcase Indian crafts and culture to the world, he said.

The Chief Minister mentioned that earlier, the mela featured one theme state and one partner country.

However, for the first time, two states, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh, have been designated as theme states to give the fair a "Crafts Maha Kumbh" identity, he said.

Additionally, the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) countries have been included as partner nations, he added.

These countries include India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, and Sri Lanka, all of which share cultural similarities.

Furthermore, 51 other countries are participating in the mela this year, the statement said.

Saini drew a parallel between the Surajkund Mela and the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, highlighting that while the Maha Kumbh is a spiritual confluence where sages dedicate themselves to the well-being of society, the Surajkund Mela is a confluence of artisans who have dedicated years of effort to mastering their craft.

Art, culture, and craftsmanship have played a crucial role in the development of civilisations, and this fair reflects that significance, he said.

He added that the current state government has been promoting handicrafts by organising similar platforms at the district level.

Saras Melas are held across districts, allowing artisans and weavers to display their crafts. Additionally, at the International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra, a grand Saras Mela is organised every year, attracting craftsmen from all over India, he said.

Saini expressed confidence that international artists and tourists would carry back fond memories of Haryana's hospitality, which would inspire them to visit the state again.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)