Aurangabad, May 25 (PTI) Union Minister Bhagwat Karad on Thursday inspected the work underway to lay a water pipeline from Jayakwadi Dam to Aurangabad city, an official said.

The project aims to provide water to 33.17 lakh persons, which is the projected population of Aurangabad city by 2052, he said.

"The Union minister visited the dam and the water purification plant. The old pipeline has leakage leading to loss of nearly 30 per cent water, due to which the work to lay new infrastructure is underway," the official said.

"The construction of a jack well is underway at the dam. The digging work has begun. The space for jack well will be ready by mid-July. Work is going on at good speed. The contractor will be fined if there is any delay," Karad told PTI.

The pipeline laying work should be completed by December 2024, the Union minister added.

