New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Union Health Minister and BJP President JP Nadda extended his wishes on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri. Nadda shared a post on his official 'X' handle and wished to the people of the nation.

Earlier, the morning Aarti was performed at the Jhandewalan Temple in New Delhi, which marked the beginning of the festival. The first day of Navratri marks the worship of Mata Shailputri.

Neetu, a devotee who attended the morning aarti at the Jhandewalan temple, said she arrived at 4 am for the aarti and had a very good darshan. "We came here to attend the morning aarti at 4 am. We had a very good 'Darshan'. May Goddes bless all," she said.

Priest Ambika Prasad Pant of Jhandewalan Temple explained that on the first day of Chaitra Navratri, Goddess Durga is worshipped in the form of Shailputri. "Today is the first day of Chaitra Navratri. Today, Goddess Durga is worshipped in the form of Shailputri. She is called Shailputri because she is believed to be the daughter of Himalaya," he said.

Jhandewalan Temple Trustee Ravindra Goel extended his wishes for Navratri and the Hindu New Year while ensuring that arrangements for a pleasant darshan experience had been made.

Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two--Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri--are widely celebrated, as they coincide with the changing of the seasons. In India, Navratri is celebrated in various forms and traditions.

The nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, concludes on Ram Navami, which marks the birthday of Lord Ram. Throughout the festival, all nine days are devoted to honoring the nine incarnations of goddess 'Shakti.'

The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms.Akashvani's Aradhana YouTube Channel will present a series of special programs from March 30 to April 6 for Navratri. (ANI)

