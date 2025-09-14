New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Union Health Minister JP Nadda launched AIIMS DISHA, an AI and IoT-powered indoor navigation app.

The application is designed to make hospital visits effortless for patients, visitors, and staff, utilising high-precision Bluetooth beacons, AI-driven routing algorithms, and interactive digital maps. It provides real-time, turn-by-turn guidance within the hospital campus.

AIIMS Disha utilises Bluetooth Low Energy beacon technology, which enables strategically placed beacons to transmit location signals to the user's smartphone, allowing for room-level accuracy.

Furthermore, the interactive digital map layer creates a 2D hospital map that is integrated with floor plans and points of interest, in addition to a routing and path optimization engine and support for offline mode.

The routing and path optimisation engine helps calculate the shortest or most accessible path based on the user's location, destination, and mobility requirements. In contrast, the offline mode support helps in local caching of map data for navigation.

The application will help solve problems such as delays in finding the doctor's cabin, missed appointments due to navigation issues, overcrowding at the reception or help desk for directions, and wasted staff time guiding visitors instead of delivering care.

Some of the salient features of the application include wheelchair accessibility, personalised routes for patients with mobility challenges, AI-powered indoor positioning with BLE beacons, Offline navigation mode and crowd flow management with heatmaps.

The impact of the application varies widely for both patients and hospitals. For patients and visitors, the application would facilitate more straightforward navigation, reduce anxiety, and provide faster access to care.

For patients, the application would result in improved efficiency, reduced helpdesk load, and better crowd management. With the help of this application, staff would have better focused time on treatment and less time spent on giving directions. (ANI)

