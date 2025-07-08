Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India] July 8 (ANI): Union Minister for Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Monday highlighted the rapid progress being made in India's Northeastern states and reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "resolve" to make the Northeastern region the "growth engine" of India.

Interacting with media on Monday in Indore, Scindia said, "The Prime Minister's resolve is to make the Northeastern region the growth engine of India. The Government of India is working with that same resolve, based on which, whether it be social development or infrastructure, all eight states are moving forward with renewed enthusiasm."

Scindia noted that while the national GDP growth rate currently hovers around "6-7%", the eight Northeastern states are witnessing an impressive growth rate of "11-13%", reflecting the impact of sustained government efforts and targeted investments.

He also cited the success of a major Northeast Investment Summit held on May 23. "On May 23, an investment summit was organised for the Northeastern states. In that, an investment of Rs 4.18 lakh crore was secured for all eight states... There is full hope that our eight states will not only bring a new dawn for India but also for the Global South," he mentioned.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday announced multiple initiatives by the government to boost the waterways and maritime sector in the Northeast region.

"With an investment of Rs 5,000 crore earmarked, the Union Government has drawn up major initiatives in this regard," Sonowal said.

He said that, over the past 11 years, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) has transformed India's maritime sector with record growth in cargo handling, capacity and coastal shipping. Major ports have nearly doubled their capacity, cruise tourism is rising with ambitious new terminals, and 50,000 youth from the Northeast will be trained for maritime jobs.

"Key legislative and digital reforms, green shipping initiatives, and projects like the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project are strengthening regional connectivity and trade. India's ports are now globally competitive, with nine ranking in the World Bank's top 100, and Visakhapatnam Port reaching the top 20," Sonowal said.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Sonowal said, "Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have revitalised India's maritime sector as never before. From historic growth in port capacity and cargo handling to pioneering green shipping, cruise tourism and skill development for our youth -- these achievements reflect the Modi government's unwavering commitment to make India a global maritime powerhouse and drive inclusive development across every coastal and riverine region." (ANI)

