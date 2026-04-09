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New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Union Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs Manohar Lal on Thursday had a royal audience with the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

The Union Minister conveyed warm greetings on behalf of the Government and people of India. He expressed deep appreciation for the continued guidance and leadership in further strengthening the unique and time-tested friendship and partnership between India and Bhutan.

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During the audience, Manohar Lal congratulated Bhutan on the National Service Programme, Gyalsung, that fosters community spirit among the youth and places skills and nation-building at its core. He also appreciated King's vision of the Gelephu Mindfulness City for sustainable and mindful development.

The Union Minister informed King of Bhutan that he will witness the commencement of dam works for the Punatsangchhu-I Hydroelectric Project, which will pave the way for the completion of this project. The Minister noted that the development reflects a strong momentum in India-Bhutan energy cooperation.

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Manohar Lal apprised Wangchuck regarding the signing on Thursday of the Protocol to the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of India and the Royal Government of Bhutan for the Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project Export Tariff. This 1020 MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project was jointly inaugurated by Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India and Bhutan King on 11 November 2025 and commenced export of surplus power to India from 19 September 2025 at a mutually agreed starting tariff.

The Union Minister also apprised the Bhutan King that he will attend the first concrete pour ceremony at the Punatsangchhu-I Hydroelectric Project dam on 10 April 2026, along with his Bhutanese counterpart. This marks a momentous occasion for the people of both nations to witness the commencement of dam works at the 1200 MW Punatsangchhu-I Hydroelectric Project.

Manohar Lal also apprised the Bhutan King of his constructive discussions with Bhutanese leadership, including the Prime Minister and the Minister of Energy & Natural Resources, which focused on further expanding cooperation in the energy sector.

Emphasising that energy cooperation continues to be a key pillar of India-Bhutan relations, the Union Minister underlined its role as a tangible execution of the mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)