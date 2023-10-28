Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 28 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has complained to the Chhattisgarh Election Commission regarding the alleged harassment of BJP workers during an election campaign here.

If our issues are not resolved, we will go to the Election Commission," he sadi on Friday.

Also Read | Bombay High Court Grants Bail to Man After Charas Loses Weight in Police Custody.

"Today, we presented our views before the State Election Commission. If our issues (harassment of BJP workers during the election campaign) are not resolved, we will go to the Election Commission. But we will assure that Chhattisgarh people will vote and choose their government without any fear," the minister said.

Addressing mediapersons here, Mandayviya said, "In the Chhattisgarh assembly elections, we have received complaints from many places that government officials are stopping vehicles bearing the BJP's flag... In a democracy, anyone can vote for anyone. It is the right of a citizen to campaign for any political party."

Also Read | Gujarat Mass Suicide: Seven Members of Family Die by Suicide in Surat, Probe Underway (Watch Video).

The Union Minister also alleged "torture and murder of BJP workers" in the state.

"Those who are promoting the BJP and its workers are being tortured. To create fear among BJP leaders, they are being murdered. In many areas, the Model Code of Conduct is being violated openly. In such a situation, it is important that fair elections take place," he said.

The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will be held on November 7, and the remaining 70 seats in Chhattisgarh will go to polls on November 17.

The ruling party in the state has fielded Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel from Patan and Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo from Ambikapur.

Counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all the states. Of the five states, polling in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases. The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates.

Earlier, after the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress witnessed a landslide victory winning 68 seats out of 90 of those against the then ruling-BJP, which acquired 15 seats.

The Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party are the key players in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Telangana is expected to witness a triangular contest between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Congress and BJP.

The BJP aims to wrest power from the Congress-ruled state which is expected to set the tone for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)