New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Intensifying the fight against obesity, Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya will be taking part in the nationwide movement 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' on March 23.

According to an official release, the Union Minister will be joined by the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel and the Uttar Pradesh Minister of Sports & Youth Affairs, Girish Chandra Yadav.

Elsewhere, Asian Games medal-winning javelin thrower Kishore Jena will be participating in the cycling movement at picturesque Aksa Beach in Mumbai with members of the Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI) taking part in the initiative in New Delhi.

Till now, the nationwide cycling drive has been organised across 4,200 locations with approximate participation of two lakh individuals. The movement also promotes environment-friendly practices to decrease air pollution levels across the country. The initiative is being conducted across multiple States & Union Territories with participation from cycling enthusiasts, athletes, coaches, sports science experts, amongst others.

Previously, the cycling event witnessed participation of Indian Army jawans, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and prominent sports stars like Lovlina Borgohain, Sangram Singh, Shanky Singh, Nitu Ghanghas, Saweety Boora, Paris Paralympics bronze medallist Rubina Francis and Simran Sharma (para world champion) apart from celebrities like Rahul Bose, Amit Sial and Gul Panag.

The 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), My Bikes and MY Bharat. Events are simultaneously held nationwide at SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs) and the Khelo India centres (KICs). (ANI)

