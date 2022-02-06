New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will pay a visit to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday at 9 am, informed the minister's office on Saturday.

After previously recovering from COVID-19 and pneumonia, Lata Mangeshkar was once again put on ventilator support as her condition worsened on Saturday.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also paid a visit to Mangeshkar on Saturday.

Earlier in the evening, Mangeshkar's younger sister, iconic singer Asha Bhosle also rushed to meet her at the hospital.

After her visit, Bhosle shared that the doctor has said that Mangeshkar is stable now.

Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating the megastar shared that she is currently under aggressive therapy and is tolerating the procedures well.

For the unversed, the Bharat Ratna honorary was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on January 8 after her diagnosis with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

She had recently been removed from the ventilator, as there had been an improvement in her health, though she was kept under medical observation in ICU. (ANI)

