New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Parliament House on Friday.

In a post on X, the Vice President of India said, "In a meeting with Dr S Jaishankar Ji, Hon'ble Union Minister of External Affairs, and Shri Piyush Goyal Ji, Hon'ble Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, I called on the Hon'ble Vice President and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Parliament House today. #RajyaSabha @DrSJaishankar @PiyushGoyal."

Earlier in the day, after Congress leader Jairam Ramesh raised the alleged recovery of cash from the residence of a sitting judge of the Delhi High Court, Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said that he will get in touch with the Leader of the House and Leader of the Opposition and find a mechanism for a structured discussion on the issue.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh sought the Chair's response on judicial accountability and reminded him about a pending notice regarding the impeachment of a judge of the Allahabad High Court.

"This morning, we read about a shocking case of huge amounts of cash unearthed at the residence of a judge of the Delhi High Court. Earlier, 50 members of Parliament had submitted a notice to the chairman regarding certain remarks that a judge of the Allahabad High Court made. You yourself have repeatedly spoken about the urgency for judicial accountability," Ramesh said in the Rajya Sabha.

"I request that you please make some observations on this and give necessary directions to the government to come up with a proposal for increasing judicial accountability," he added. (ANI)

