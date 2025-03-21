Bengaluru, March 21: A Bengaluru-based software engineer, Srikanth, has filed a police complaint against his wife, accusing her of mental and physical harassment. In a viral video, he alleged that his wife demanded INR 5,000 per day to live with him and refused to have biological children, citing concerns over her beauty. Instead, she insisted on adopting children.

Srikanth married his wife in 2022 but claimed she never lived with him properly. He alleged that she and her parents harassed him for money and that she disrupted his work-from-home routine by dancing in front of his laptop during video calls and playing loud music. When he sought a divorce, she allegedly demanded INR 45 lakh as compensation and threatened to end her life, blackmailing him with a suicide note. He also accused her of physically assaulting him. Hyderabad Shocker: 35-Year-Old Man Ends Life, Mother Accuses Wife of Harassment.

Srikanth initially filed a complaint with the Vyalikaval police, which was later transferred to Sadashivanagar police. However, officials stated that his formal complaint did not mention the INR 5,000 daily demand. An audio clip of a conversation between the couple has also gone viral, further fueling public debate. Nagpur Shocker: Woman Ends Life After Narrating Harassment and Abuse by Husband on Video Call to Parents.

While Srikanth continues to share his grievances on social media, his wife has denied all allegations in statements to the media.

