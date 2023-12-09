New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Union Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy, RK Singh and Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, co-chaired a high-level meeting to review the power sector of the valley.

The Union Minister, while addressing the meeting, said that a senior officer from the Ministry would act as the Nodal Officer, responsible for continuous monitoring of the power situation and addressing any gaps from the Central Pool to ensure adequate power supply to J&K.

Singh directed the project implementing agency, RECPDCL, to expeditiously implement smart metering, ensuring end-to-end solutions including integration with MDM, enabling pre-paid functionality and other smart features so that the benefits of the technology are effectively passed on to consumers.

He directed the CPSUs engaged in RDSS implementation to promptly award and initiate execution of all projects entrusted to them, recognising the intended impact of RDSS works in transforming J&K's power sector.

The Union Minister called for a comprehensive proposal for the same and assured sufficient funding for system revamping.

During the meeting, Principal Secretary, of the Power Development Department, H Rajesh Prasad, presented a detailed overview of the department's recent achievements.

It was informed that J&K has taken several proactive steps to ensure sufficient availability of power as a part of both short-term and medium-term measures. In this direction, PPAs for 2500 MW have been signed during the current year, aiming to double the existing power availability in the UT in the coming years.

The Lieutenant Governor apprised the Union Minister of the continuance of obsolete wires and other network elements, especially in rural areas, which cause undue power interruptions.

Apart from the technical matters, a notable highlight of the meeting was the launch of 4E Wave, a student-led national movement for energy conservation, by the Union Minister and Lieutenant Governor of J&K.

While launching the 4E Wave, a student-led national movement for energy conservation, the Union Minister was elated to know that the youth of J&K have taken the initiative to launch a national movement on energy conservation, which holds the potential to make a substantial impact on the nation's energy conservation efforts.

The 4E Wave movement, the first of its kind, encapsulates four key elements, including eco-friendliness; promoting energy-saving practices that are environmentally friendly, economy; emphasizing energy-saving solutions that lead to economic benefits for individuals and communities, education; focusing on educating the public about energy- saving methods and their importance and empowerment, and empowering individuals and communities to take active roles in conserving energy.

Originating from the students of the Government College of Engineering & Technology (GCET), Jammu, this youth-led movement, launched with the support of J&K Power Development Department and Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Union Ministry of Power, invites individuals across the nation to contribute to the vital cause of energy conservation.

During the launching ceremony of the 4E wave, a web portal was also unveiled by the dignitaries, which will provide an interactive platform to citizens nationwide for information and resource sharing related to energy conservation.

Union Minister emphasised that the 4E Wave movement marks a resolute commitment to mitigate the impact of harmful carbon emissions, paving the way for a sustainable energy future.

By actively engaging in the 4E Wave campaign, individuals are not only taking steps toward reducing carbon footprints but are also fostering collective responsibility for a more sustainable and eco-friendly future. He invited all Indian citizens to be part of this impactful journey toward energy conservation and a sustainable future.

Lieutenant Governor, appreciated the active participation of J&K youth in this noble cause. He commended the efforts of the State Designated Agency for Energy Conservation, J&K Power Development Department, Principal GCET Jammu and Director General BEE, MoP for supporting the campaign.

The LG mentioned that this initiative will significantly contribute towards promoting the National Cause of Energy Conservation and play a crucial role in safeguarding the planet.

Besides, a real-time portal for tracking the distribution transformer's damage status and replacement time was also launched by the dignitaries during the occasion.

The portal provides citizens with up-to-date information concerning the damage status of distribution transformers in their respective areas.

The portal aligns with the concern of the Lieutenant Governor of J&K, who consistently emphasizes minimizing the replacement time of damaged DTs in both urban and rural areas, to avoid inconvenience to the public. (ANI)

