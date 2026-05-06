India News | Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Reviews NMHC Progress, Sets July 2026 Target for Phase 1 Completion

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MOPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed the progress of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) under construction at Lothal and set July 2026 as the target for completion of Phase 1 of the project.

During the review, the minister directed officials to accelerate construction activities and ensure the timely completion of critical components, including panels, mural work, ceiling fabrication and flooring. Sonowal emphasised strict adherence to timelines to operationalise the complex within the stipulated deadline, according to a release from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

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"The National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) is a landmark initiative to showcase India's rich maritime legacy, and civilisational connect with the seas. Under the visionary leadership and guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are committed to developing NMHC as a world-class destination that celebrates our heritage while inspiring future generations. We must ensure timely completion with the highest standards of quality," Sonowal said.

Highlighting the global dimension of the project, the minister stressed the need for collaboration with neighbouring and maritime nations, including countries from ASEAN, to showcase shared oceanic heritage and historical linkages with India.

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The officials were asked to actively pursue such partnerships to enhance the international profile of the complex. India has already signed 10 MoUs with the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, South Korea, UAE, Portugal, Vietnam, Oman, Israel, and Thailand, while 4 more countries -- Italy, France, Myanmar & Cambodia -- are likely to sign the MoUs for collaboration in developing NMHC as a global centre of Maritime history, the release noted.

Sonowal also underscored the importance of inter-ministerial coordination, directing closer collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Tourism to ensure effective execution and positioning of NMHC as a major tourism and cultural hub. Sonowal further called for the preparation of a comprehensive calendar of events in alignment with national and state tourism departments to drive sustained visitor engagement and high footfall.

In addition, the minister sought clarity on the revenue model to ensure sustainable maintenance and long-term viability of the complex.

"NMHC is not just an infrastructure project -- it is a tribute to India's maritime spirit and a gateway to understanding our historical global connections. With Prime Minister Modi ji's unwavering focus on development and cultural preservation, we are building a platform that will strengthen tourism, generate economic opportunities and reinforce India's identity as a maritime nation," Sonowal added.

Phase 1A of the project, targeted for completion by July this year, includes six museum galleries, the Lothal township, aquatic theming, common area theming, a jetty walkway and the display of Indian Navy artefacts.

The next phase, Phase 1B, will see an investment of approximately Rs 3,000 crore and will include eight additional museum galleries, a lighthouse museum, the Bageecha complex, Lothal-NI-VAV components, and a 50-dome theatre, among other attractions, as per the release.

Once completed, the NMHC is expected to emerge as a global centre for maritime history, tourism and cultural engagement, significantly contributing to India's vision of preserving heritage while driving economic growth.

Sonowal also reviewed the situation at the Gulf of Straits near Iran and steps being taken for the safe passage of ships bound for India. He asked officials to take all necessary steps for the safe passage of India-bound ships. (ANI)

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