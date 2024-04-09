Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], April 9 (ANI): Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal extended a warm welcome to Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Assam, thanking him for his role in bringing peace to Assam and the North East.

Sonowal also thanked Home Minister Shah for encouraging and motivating them.

He also praised Shah's contributions in maintaining peace in Assam and the entire North East.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, Amit Shah has had an important role in bringing peace in Assam and North East and for this I would like to express my gratitude. I also thank and welcome him to our Lok Sabha constituency," he said.

Earlier while addressing a public meeting in Assam's Lakhimpur, the Home Minister said that the people have to choose between PM Modi-led NDA and Rahul Gandhi-led INDIA bloc.

Shah alleged that the Congress had promised in its manifesto that they would establish Muslim Personal Law in the country if voted to power.

Elections for the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam will take place in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7. The counting will take place on June 4. (ANI)

