Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], March 26 (ANI): Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal filed his nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday from Dibrugarh at the District Commissioner's office.

During the nomination filing, Sonowal was accompanied by the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma; the Union Minister of State, Rameswar Teli; along with the senior minister of Govt of Assam, Atul Bora, who is also the President of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and the senior leader of the UPPL and MP (Rajya Sabha), Rwngwra Narzary, both NDA allies.

Also Read | Misleading Ads in India: Department of Consumer Affairs and Advertising Standard Council of India Join Hands to Curb Misleading Advertisements in Digital Age.

The senior BJP leader, Sarbananda Sonowal, began his day with a visit to the 'Naamghar', where he prayed for the peace and prosperity of the people.

Sonowal then addressed a huge public meeting where thousands of supporters braved torrential rains and thronged to the ground. The electrifying atmosphere echoed passionate slogans for Sarbananda Sonowal as he set out to get elected from the Dibrugarh constituency.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, Grandson of Former Punjab CM Beant Singh, From Ludhiana Constituency Joins BJP (Watch Video).

Speaking on the occasion, the senior BJP leader, Sarbananda Sonowal, said, "It is a matter of great honour that so many of you have come today."

He expressed confidence that the BJP will secure a historic mandate in this election.

Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Braving the rains, your presence gives me immense strength to continue on the path of development and progress of Dibrugarh towards becoming 'Viksit Dibrugarh for Viksit Assam towards Viksit Bharat' under the dynamic leadership of the world's most popular leader Narendra Modi. Your determination to become part of this journey gives me a strong belief that the BJP will secure a historic mandate in this election."

He further said that every worker in the state, district, morcha and booth is toiling hard to ensure that the NDA secures more than 400 votes.

"We are moving ahead with the idea of 'Akow Ebar, Modi Sarkar' (Modi Sarkar, Once More). We must stand firm on our resolve to win maximum seats along with our NDA alliance partners, AGP and UPPL. This will be made possible with your support, your energetic commitment, and your commitment from around the valleys of Barak and Brahmaputra, the hills and valleys of Assam. Every Karyakarta in the state, district, morcha and booth are toiling hard to ensure that Ab Ki baar, 400 paar," Sonowal said.

Following the public meeting, more than 10,000 supporters joined Sarbananda Sonowal in a roadshow on the way to file the nomination papers.

The exhilarating mood saw people dance to varied folk forms while drum rolls filled the air with exuberance and excitement.

The roadshow started from the old high school field in Phool Bagan to the DC Office via Mancotta Road.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, said, "Today, the Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has submitted his nomination from the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency. It's my privilege to stand alongside him at this pivotal moment. On behalf of all BJP office bearers in Assam, I extend our heartfelt best wishes to him. I am confident that Dibrugarh will emerge victorious in the Lok Sabha elections with a record mandate with a margin of two and a half to three lakhs votes, as per my anticipation. In Assam, our party is assured of winning 11 seats. After the first phase of elections, our focus will shift towards securing the 12th and 13th seats, namely Nagaon and Karimganj."

After filing the nomination, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal, further added, "Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are committed to accomplishing the vision to make India a developed country by 2047."

He further said that the NDA is firmly committed to keeping the development process of the Dibrugarh constituency in progress.

"The BJP-led NDA government has achieved unprecedented progress under PM Modi. Adhering to the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' as envisaged by PM Modi, an environment of social inclusion and equitable progress has fostered and enabled everyone, irrespective of their ethnic identity, towards dignity and development. From villages, and towns to the tea gardens of the Dibrugarh constituency, there has been a remarkable transformation. We must take part in the vision of the CM of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to elevate Assam to the top five states of the country. Our collective aspiration is to contribute towards a 'Developed Dibrugarh Constituency, Developed Assam, Developed India'," Sonowal said.

The meeting was attended by the state president of the BJP, Bhabesh Kalita; the Union Minister of State, Rameswar Teli; senior AGP leader and Minister in Govt of Assam, Keshab Mahanta; the Minister of Govt of Assam, Ranjit Kr Das; the Minister of Govt of Assam, Bimal Borah; the Minister of Govt of Assam, Sanjay Kishan; the Minister of Govt of Assam, Jogen Mohan; the MLA of Dibrugarh, Prashanta Phukan, the MLA of Duliajan, Terash Gowala; MLA of Margherita, Bhaskar Sharma; the MLA of Chabua, Binod Hazarika; the MLA of Digboi, Suren Phukan; the MLA of Khowang, Chakradhar Gogoi; the MLA of Naharkatia, Taranga Gogoi among other senior functionaries of the party, district presidents, and others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)