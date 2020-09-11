New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Railways, Suresh Angadi has tested positive for COVID-19.

"I have tested COVID-19 positive today. I am doing fine. Taking the advice of doctors. Requesting all those who have come in close contact with me in the last few days to monitor their health and get tested in case of any symptoms," Angadi tweeted on Friday.

Recently, Odisha Women and Child Development Minister Tukuni Sahu, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, and Karnataka's Minister of Animal Husbandry, Prabhu Chauhan have also tested positive for COVID-19.

India's COVID-19 count now stands at 45,62,415, including 9,43,480 active cases, 35,42,664 recoveries and 76,271 deaths. (ANI)

