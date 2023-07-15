New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday appointed Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar the convenor of its Election Management Committee for the forthcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.

A seasoned organisation leader, Tomar has held various positions in the party, including that of its Madhya Pradesh president, and is considered a low-key profile leader who enjoys cordial relations with various regional satraps.

He also comes from the Gwalior-Chambal region where the BJP is working overtime to improve its show after being bested by the Congress in the 2018 assembly polls.

Union minister Bhupender Yadav was recently made the BJP's poll in-charge for Madhya Pradesh.

The BJP-ruled state is expected to go to polls later this year along with Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

