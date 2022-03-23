New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) The second inter-ministerial meeting to discuss the celebration of International Day of Yoga-2022 was held here, the Ministry of Ayush said on Wednesday.

Several Union ministers attended the meeting on Tuesday and apprised the participants about the activities being carried out by their ministries to create awareness about the event this year. They also gave suggestions to enhance the outreach, the ministry said in a statement.

Also Read | China Investing Over $400 Billion in 54 Muslim Countries, Says Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The meeting was organised with the aim of making the International Yoga Day a success with the cooperation of all the ministries, it said.

Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy, Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwani Vaishnav and Minister of Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Purushottam Rupala were present in the meeting.

Also Read | Russia Calls For Transition To Oil Trading in National Currencies, Says Russian Deputy PM Alexander Novak.

The Ministry of Ayush has ben organising the event since 2015.

The key purpose behind the United Nations recognising June 21 as the International Day of Yoga was to underline the potential of Yoga in public health globally.

The International Yoga Day resolution of the United Nations General Assembly in December 2014, it may be recollected, came at the initiative of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was passed by unanimous consent, which was a record in itself. Since 2015, it has evolved into a mass movement for health, around the world, the ministry said in the statement.

The event, over the years, has not only boosted Yoga's popularity, but also expanded its geographical presence by inspiring its adoption in several new territories, it stated.

The International Yoga Day, it said, has also triggered new advances within the field of Yoga, such as development of universal protocols for people of all ages, development of specific protocols addressing lifestyle diseases and research into its potential as a productivity enhancing tool.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)