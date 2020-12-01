New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): After holding a "good" meeting with 32 representatives of protesting farmers at Vigyan Bhawan, Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal held a meeting with farmers' leaders from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand at Krishi Bhawan here on Tuesday.

Bharatiya Kisan Union representatives were present during the meeting at Krishi Bhawan which began in the evening. Rakesh Tikait of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and Rajveer Singh Jadoun, Uttar Pradesh unit chief of BKU were present during the meeting.

Earlier the central government held talks with leaders of 32 farmers union at Vigyan Bhawan in the afternoon.

After the meeting, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that meeting with representatives of protesting farmers was "good" and the fourth round of talks will be held on December 3.

The minister told reporters after Tuesday's talks that the government was keen on a group being formed but farmers' leaders wanted that the talks should be held with everyone.

The government had asked farmers' leaders to give names of four to five people from their organisations and constitute a committee which will also have representatives from the government and agricultural experts to discuss the new agricultural laws.

The government also gave a detailed presentation to the farmers' leaders on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act during the meeting.

Representatives of farmers, who held talks with the government on Tuesday over their demand for the repeal of three new farm laws, said that the meeting remained inconclusive and they will continue their protest.

A farmer leader also said that the meeting was good and some progress was made and during the next meeting with the government on Dec 3, they will convince it that the new farm bills are not pro-farmer.

Thousands of farmers are protesting in Delhi and its borders against three new farm laws enacted by the government. (ANI)

