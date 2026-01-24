New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Ahead of the 77th Republic Day, the Union MoS for Power and New and Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik interacted with beneficiaries of flagship schemes of Government of India, PM-JANMAN, DA-JGUA and PM-KUSUM, who have been specially invited to attend the Republic Day Celebration this year, an official press release from Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said.

The interaction reflected the Government's steadfast commitment to inclusive development and last-mile delivery under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the interaction, beneficiaries from tribal and rural backgrounds shared firsthand experiences of how access to electricity and clean energy has transformed their daily lives, improving education outcomes, healthcare access, livelihoods, safety and overall dignity.

The Minister highlighted the significant progress achieved under Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN), launched on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in November 2023 to electrify households belonging to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs). Out of around 1.43 lakh identified households, electrification has been completed in nearly 1.36 lakh homes, about 95% progress, through coordinated efforts of the Ministry of Power, State Governments and DISCOMs.

The Minister also outlined the progress under the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyaan (DA-JGUA), launched in October 2024 to extend development benefits to Scheduled Tribe habitations. Under this scheme, a central grant of Rs 4,203 crore has been sanctioned for the electrification of over 2.83 lakh households and more than 4,200 public places, with around 56,000 households already electrified. Special relaxations in cost norms have been provided to ensure the electrification of remote and previously unconnected habitations.

The Minister also underscored the transformative impact of the PM-KUSUM scheme, the world's largest programme for solarisation of agriculture. To date, 10.4 GW of solar capacity has been installed, over 21.7 lakh solar pumps have been deployed, benefiting more than 21 lakh farmers, leading to a substantial reduction in diesel consumption and carbon emissions.

The Minister also made a brief reference to the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, highlighting its role in enabling households to access affordable rooftop solar power, reduce electricity bills and move towards energy self-reliance.

A total of 249 beneficiaries of the above schemes from 15 States across the country have been invited to participate in the Republic Day celebrations. The three-day programme in Delhi has commenced with the interaction with the Minister.

The interaction concluded with the Minister reiterating that beneficiary feedback is central to improving implementation and ensuring that the fruits of development reach every citizen, especially those living in the most remote and underserved regions of the country. (ANI)

