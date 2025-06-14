Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): The University of Aberdeen has taken a significant step forward in its global expansion ambitions after the University Grants Commission (UGC) granted permission to progress with proposals to open a branch campus in Mumbai with a target launch of September 2026.

In a release on Saturday, the University of Aberdeen has become one of the UK's ancient universities and the first Scottish university to be granted permission for a branch campus in India. The proposal will now go to the University's governing body Court for approval next month.

The successful application to the Union Government followed discussions - which are ongoing - with the UGC and the University's Transnational Education partners in India.

The University was granted a Letter of Intent at a special ceremony today in Mumbai hosted by the Union Government.

The proposals underpin the University's commitment to India and its vision of fostering world-class education, cutting-edge research and transformative innovation in collaboration with Indian institutions.

Building on decades of University partnerships with more than 200 Indian universities and research centres, including IITs, AIIMS, Manipal Academy, ICAR and Delhi University, the proposed branch campus would be a hub for academic excellence and global problem-solving.

Aligned with India's National Education Policy 2020, the proposed campus would initially offer programmes in Computing and Data Science, Business Management, Economics, Artificial Intelligence and an MBA with future expansion into Mathematics and International Business Management and Information Systems, Public Health, Film Studies and Psychology - strategic areas where Aberdeen and India share common priorities.

A second follow-up phase would see the University's aim to establish a research and innovation office on the proposed new campus to expand research collaborations and industry partnerships in critical areas such as AI, energy, and life sciences.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Siladitya Bhattacharya, Vice-Principal Global Engagement at the University of Aberdeen, said, "We are excited to progress our global ambitions after the Indian Government gave us approval to proceed with our intention for a campus. As a country of over 1.4 billion where 50 per cent of the population are below the age of 25, India has long been a priority area for our global engagement strategy focusing on student recruitment, articulation partnerships, research collaborations and alumni networks."

"The proposed campus aims to empower students, accelerate joint research with Indian partners and contribute to India's dynamic knowledge economy. By combining the University of Aberdeen's research expertise with India's innovation ecosystem, this initiative aims to tackle global challenges while enabling student exchange, faculty collaboration and industry-led innovation...It also reinforces the University of Aberdeen's role as a leader in international education, committed to shaping the future of global higher education and strengthening the deep and historic ties between India and the UK. We are looking forward to collaborating with our Indian partners to bring this vision to life and further bolster ties between Scotland and India through education and research," he added.

Alison Barrett MBE, Country Director India at the British Council, said, "The University of Aberdeen's decision to progress with a campus in Mumbai marks an important moment in deepening the education partnership between India and the UK. It reflects our shared commitment to advancing the internationalisation of higher education, research, and innovation, as envisioned in India's National Education Policy 2020... As the first Scottish university to be granted permission to set up a campus in India, this is more than just an institutional milestone; it underscores how education can serve as a bridge between nations, fostering cultural exchange, mutual respect, and creating global opportunities for students and academics alike. We are proud to support initiatives that bring world-class education closer to students in India."

Founded in 1495, the University of Aberdeen is the fifth oldest in the UK and holds an ancient tradition of modern thinking that has sparked lasting change for over 530 years. With education and active research delivered across 12 schools, our diverse community of over 130 nationalities and 14,500 students come together to create real-world change across five key interdisciplinary areas: Energy Transition, Social Inclusion and Cultural Diversity, Environment and Biodiversity, Data and Artificial Intelligence, and Health, Nutrition and Wellbeing. At the heart of this interdisciplinary mindset is a supportive and welcoming community, underpinned by our state-of-the-art learning environments and vibrant locations. (ANI)

