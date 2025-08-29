Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 29 (ANI): Gujarat is leading in cumin and other spice seeds exports, with a contribution of nearly 80 per cent, in the country. The city of Unjha, located in Mehsana, has enhanced Gujarat's leadership in cumin trade, supplying both India and overseas locations, a release said on Friday.

According to the release, during FY 2024-25, cumin and other spice seeds worth around INR 3,995 Crore were exported from Mehsana district to 101 countries worldwide. The key markets include China (25%), Bangladesh (16%), UAE (10%), USA (5%), and Morocco (4%).

Also Read | India and Japan Announce AI Cooperation Initiative, PM Narendra Modi Invites His Japanese Counterpart Shigeru Ishiba for AI Impact Summit.

The rising figure in cumin trade, according to data from Agmarknet, Ministry of Agriculture, Unjha APMC recorded the arrival of 54,410 metric tonnes (MT) of cumin seeds between 15 February and 10 April 2025, reflecting a robust 17.5% increase compared to last year's arrivals of 46,313 MT.

Furthermore, the robust supply chain ensures that Unjha remains the focus center of the spice economy, supporting thousands of farmers and traders for employment and business opportunities. As per the official forecast for 2023-24, the region produced 72,100.59 MT of cumin, with leading Banaskantha with 41,800.73 MT and Patan at 29,900.09 MT.

Also Read | Did TMC Leader Jayanta Das Assault West Bengal Police SI Samir Sinha? Fact Check Finds BJP Used Old Video of Incident From Bihar's Motihari To Attack TMC.

Unjha's success in the cumin trade reflects the state's broader vision of "Viksit Gujarat @2047", where cultivation, processing, and exports go hand-in-hand to uplift farmers' global standing. Unjha is a gateway connecting local farmers to global consumers, and a symbol of India's rising influence in the world spice trade. This achievement would elevate the growth of the above spice trade of agricultural products at the upcoming North Gujarat Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)