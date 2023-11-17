New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday directed Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) to provide separate accommodation to the Unnao rape survivor considering her marriage and the birth of a child.

In this case, then BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was convicted of raping the minor.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 Second Phase Polling: 19.65% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 11 AM.

She and her family was provided government accommodation as well as security in view of threats to her with the Uttar Pradesh reimbursing the rent.

Justice Subramonium Prasad has now directed DCW to provide separate accommodation to the victim within four weeks.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: 27.79% Voter Turnout Till 11 AM, One Injured in Gunfire in Morena’s Dhimini Constituency.

The bench also said that the UP Government shall continue to reimburse the rent of accommodation.

The high court also said that the accommodation would not be taken away without the court order.

The survivor had moved a petition seeking separate accommodation in view of her marriage and the birth of her child, a girl.

Advocate Harshit Gehlot appeared for the petitioner.

Advocate Rishikesh Kumar appeared for DCW and submitted that they would identify the separate accommodation within four weeks.

He also urged the court to direct the Uttar Pradesh Government to continue to reimburse the rent of the accommodation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)