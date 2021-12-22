New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Criticising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Hindutvavadi' remark, eminent Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi on Tuesday said that 'Hindu' and 'Hindutva' are the same, adding that an attempt is being made to create a misconception.

"'Hindu' and 'Hindutva' are not two different ideas. They are the same. The unnecessary controversy around this topic is an attempt to create a misconception," Joshi told ANI.

Citing an example that if a person is a Hindu, then Hindutva indicates one's character, he said, "If I am a Hindu, then Hindutva indicates my character. Therefore Hindu and Hindutva are not different things."

He added, "Those who think this statement is right can find no reason to reject it. He (Gandhi) said that these two things are different. If I am a Hindu, then Hindutva indicates my character. So Hindu and Hindutva are not different things. They are one and the same thing."

"Some people are busy spreading rumours about the matter. Those who are busy raking controversies are laying the foundation stone based on rumours," Joshi said.

Joshi was attending a cultural programme in Delhi where Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh was also present.

Earlier on December 18, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke about the difference between Hindu and Hindutvavadi. He said while a Hindutvavadi could be described as someone bathing alone in the Ganges, a Hindu is one who takes crores along.

Addressing a rally in Jagdishpur in his former Lok Sabha constituency of Amethi, the Congress MP said that the true meaning of a Hindu is someone who only follows the path of truth and never converts his fear into violence, hate and anger. (ANI)

